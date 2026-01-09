Gov. Abbott announces $30,000 reward for suspect wanted in Rio Grande Valley businessman’s murder

Gov. Greg Abbott’s public safety office is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the murder of a Rio Grande Valley businessman, according to a press release.

The McAllen Police Department identified 60-year-old Reynaldo Mata-Rios as the suspect in the murder of Eddy Betancourt. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said Betancourt, 61, was found dead just after 3 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 800 block of North Ware Road in McAllen.

Betancourt was a former vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District and was appointed to the Texas Facilities Commission by Gov. Abbott.

“Cecilia and I mourn the tragic loss of Commissioner Eddy Betancourt,” Abbott said in the release, “and we pray for his family and loved ones.”

Mata-Rios has now been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

”The State of Texas remains in regular coordination with local law enforcement to provide all necessary resources to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions and the full weight of the law for this heinous crime,” Abbott said.

Mata-Rios is 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in a red truck on Dec. 28, and is considered armed and dangerous.

In order to be eligible for the cash reward, you must provide information using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website

