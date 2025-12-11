Friday fog and a weekend cold front

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BEAUTIFUL THURSDAY: Chilly start, warm, sunny afternoon

Chilly start, warm, sunny afternoon FOGGY FRIDAY AM: Patchy morning fog is possible in San Antonio

Patchy morning fog is possible in San Antonio WEEKEND WHIPLASH: Warm Saturday, colder, windy Sunday

Warm Saturday, colder, windy Sunday RAIN?: Best shot will be Tuesday

FORECAST

TODAY’S FORECAST

Yesterday’s gusty winds have subsided and while we’ll get off to a cold start, Thursday will see great weather. Highs today will reach to near 70°, with sunny skies.

FOGGY FRIDAY MORNING

Patchy fog, dense at times, will affect the I-35 corridor and points southeast on Friday morning. This *could* affect the commute. The fog will end mid-morning, however, clouds may stick around for a while longer. Eventually the sun will pop out, allowing us to reach the low-70s tomorrow afternoon.

WEEKEND WHIPLASH

Your Saturday plans look to be unaffected, as morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper-70s. Then, a cold front will sweep through around sunrise Sunday. This will create a situation where temperatures slowly fall throughout the day. We’ll go from near 60 in the morning to mid-50s during the afternoon. While not bitter cold, gusty north winds will make it feel chilly. A stray shower along the front Sunday morning is possible.

RAINFALL NEXT WEEK?

Possibly. Although there remains uncertainty thanks to the path of an area of low pressure. As of now, our best odds (30%) are on Tuesday.

