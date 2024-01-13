Three Cities in Wyoming Offering Free Land to People

Wyoming boasts vast open spaces, breathtaking natural beauty, and a rich history. It also provides ample land opportunities for those seeking to settle and develop. While the federal government no longer grants free land for homesteading, several cities and counties in Wyoming still present incentives for individuals to relocate and establish their homes. Here are three Wyoming locations where you can acquire free or affordable land for your dream home.

Buffalo, Wyoming

Situated in Johnson County at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, Buffalo is a charming town with a population of around 4,600. It offers various amenities, including schools, libraries, museums, parks, and a hospital. The city runs the “Building a Better Buffalo” program, enticing new residents and businesses by providing free lots for residential and commercial development. These lots, ranging from 6,000 to 12,000 square feet, are located in a subdivision near downtown. Applicants must submit a building plan and construction timeline, along with a $500 refundable deposit. The city covers water, sewer, and electric services, waives building permit fees, and extends low-interest loans for eligible buyers.

Burlington, Wyoming

Nestled in Big Horn County, Burlington is a small town of approximately 350 people surrounded by farms and ranches along the Greybull River. The town’s free land program offers 1-acre lots for residential development in a new subdivision on the east side, providing scenic mountain views. Applicants pay a $500 refundable deposit and commit to constructing a house of at least 1,200 square feet within two years. Burlington provides water and sewer services to the lots and offers a $10,000 grant for construction costs.

Evanston, Wyoming

Evanston, a historic city in Uinta County with a population of about 12,000, was founded in 1868 as a railroad town. Preserving many original buildings and landmarks, it features a lively downtown area, a college, a hospital, and various recreational amenities. Evanston’s land lottery program offers 0.25-acre lots for residential development in a new subdivision on the west side. Applicants pay a $100 non-refundable fee and enter a lottery for a chance to win a lot. Winners must build a house of at least 1,500 square feet within 18 months. The city provides a $5,000 grant for construction costs and a 10-year property tax abatement.

These locations in Wyoming offer opportunities to acquire free or affordable land for your dream home. If considering a move to the Cowboy State, explore these options to determine if they align with your needs and preferences. Wyoming’s appeal extends beyond its natural beauty and wildlife to its rich culture, history, and welcoming community.

