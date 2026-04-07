Former Windcrest police chief dismisses lawsuit against city

The former police chief of Windcrest dismissed his lawsuit against the city, 14 months after claiming in court filings that councilmembers violated the Texas Open Meetings Act while firing him in late 2024.

Jimmie Cole dropped the suit with prejudice earlier this month, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Windcrest Mayor Dan Reese announced the dismissal of the case on Monday night near the end of a city council meeting.

Cole’s attorney, Mark Anthony Sanchez, provided the following written statement to KSAT on Tuesday regarding the suit’s dismissal:

“After much consideration, Mr. Cole has made the personal decision to voluntarily dismiss his claims against the City of Windcrest. This decision is based on private, family-related considerations, and we ask that his privacy be respected during this time. The dismissal is not a reflection on the merits of the case, the positions taken by any party, or any decision rendered by the Court. Out of respect for Mr. Cole and his family, we will not be providing additional details regarding the underlying personal circumstances.”

Cole, who was terminated in mid-December 2024, claimed the city council “conducted a secret and illegal meeting to hide its scheme from the public” instead of discussing his performance in open session, according to the suit filed in state district court in February 2025.

Cole’s termination came after complaints from rank-and-file officers about how he managed the agency and an employee engagement survey that described the police department’s culture as “highly toxic.”

Cole was also sharply criticized for his decision to file more than a dozen ethics complaints against council members and as well as residents of Windcrest.

Windcrest officials did not respond to an email from KSAT seeking comment on the lawsuit dismissal.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.