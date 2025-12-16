Former San Antonio City Council staffer arrested for threats toward District 9 office, affidavit says

A staff member for a San Antonio City Council district office has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge, according to an email obtained by KSAT from City Manager Erik Walsh to Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and the city council.

Bryan Naylor was arrested Monday, Bexar County court records show.

Naylor, who was employed by District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, allegedly wrote a threatening note toward District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears’ office. Walsh said Naylor was previously employed by the District 9 office.

A District 9 staff member was conducting a routine equipment inventory on Dec. 11 when they found a “threatening note affixed under a desk,” Walsh’s email stated.

An arrest affidavit for Naylor states the desk belonged to the City Council District 9 chief of staff.

The note allegedly included a picture of Naylor with the message, “Die Fascist.”

Walsh said the situation was immediately reported. Spears closed the field office “until a panic button can be installed,” according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a staffer reported other staff members “who are all concerned about the note due to previous issues between the old staff and current staff to include extreme animosity directed toward incoming staff by the exiting staff.”

The animosity allegedly included leaving the office in disarray, damaging walls and missing equipment. According to the affidavit, the incoming staff also found “life like” replicas of a rat, snake and cockroaches hidden around the office.

The staffer reported she was “fearful for herself, all of the staff in the office and the Councilwoman,” the affidavit states, and that Spears and her husband requested police patrols at their home.

San Antonio police contacted Naylor at his residence, where he admitted to creating the note. He also admitted to hiding the replicas around the office before to his departure from District 9 and before being hired by the District 8 office, according to the email and affidavit.

District 8 sent the following statement to KSAT on Monday night:

“I have been informed that a District 8 staff member was arrested and charged in connection with conduct that occurred prior to their employment with the District 8 office. They are no longer employed by my office. We have zero tolerance for violence or threats of violence under any circumstances.”

KSAT has reached out to District 9 for a comment and have yet to hear back as of Monday night.