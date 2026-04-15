FORECAST UPDATE: Warm & humid through Friday, then BIG changes this weekend

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FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • ISOLATED RAIN THIS EVENING: One or two storms are possible again later this evening
  • THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Warm & humid. Near 90°.
  • SATURDAY COLD FRONT: Light rain, falling temps from 70s to upper-50s
  • DAMP RIVER PARADE: Light rain possible again on Monday, with cool temps

FORECAST

QUIET, HOT START TO FIESTA

Fiesta kicks off warm and humid

Expect a hot Thursday and Friday, with generally rain-free conditions. With highs near 90 and humid conditions, prepare to sweat as Fiesta gets underway. These conditions will not last…

SATURDAY COLD FRONT

Temps will drop sharply Saturday behind a front.

A stout cold front, at least by April standards, will slide through Saturday morning. With the front, we’ll see spotty light rainfall throughout the day and falling temperatures. We’ll go from 70s in the morning to 60s and even 50s by the evening.

Rain Saturday will be manageable. Light with no dangers.

What does this mean for Fiesta events? The rain should be light enough where it won’t be a washout, but an umbrella is a good idea. So is a jacket. It’ll get chilly by the day’s end!

CHILLY, DAMP MONDAY

After a cloudy and cool Sunday, showers return to the forecast on Monday. This will keep us well below average with regards to temperatures. In fact, some spots will struggle to escape the 50s! Spotty light rain will be possible throughout the day. If you are headed to the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, prepare for chilly and potentially damp conditions.

Turning cooler and rainy on Saturday, then a damp and cool Monday.

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