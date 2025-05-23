Florida Women Destroy Restaurant in Insane Freakout: ‘I Hate Them’

When a fight occurs in any location, people are likely to stop and film what is happening. They may offer context at times, but not always. A video shows some Florida women destroying a restaurant for unknown reasons. Their actions can only be described as a freak out.

There is chaos everywhere, as people outside the restaurant observe and film what is going on. It appears that the Florida women attacked the owner or someone who works there, as it is unclear what her problem is with the restaurant.

The video begins with a group of Florida women pushing away another woman outside the establishment. The woman walks away, while the women inside continue to destroy the restaurant.

There’s also the fact that, for some reason, one of the Florida women turned around to face the other, slapping her own buttocks. I honestly don’t know what is going on anymore.

The chaos inside the restaurant continues, with the Florida women throwing away ingredients. They also flipped a few tables and chairs inside the restaurant.

After pushing the woman away, they return to the restaurant and throw her a chair. It appears that this was an argument between all of the Florida women and this woman who was alone. They left the restaurant after hearing a police siren nearby.

People Reacting to the Florida Women

The situation left people feeling either disgusted or confused. The latter is because you don’t really understand why this chaos is occurring. Someone commented on the Florida women’s appearance and actions, writing, “I’m surprised we didn’t see anyone twerk.” Since this event occurred in Miami, another person arrived after the city.

“Miami is the trashiest city I’ve ever had the misfortune of visiting,” said one of them. Many people had a lot to say about the Florida women. They were definitely not compliments.One person wrote: “I despise them. “Everyone over 80 IQ despises them, whether they admit it or not.”

Another person referred to the women as “Vermin scum.” Someone asked a question that I’d like to know the answer to: “Why do they always take off their pants?” A Redditor brought up GTA 6, which has been a popular topic for some time. “GTA6 looking realistic,” they joked.

The Florida women’s behavior resembles that of GTA characters. Someone else mentioned that this behavior is undoubtedly embarrassing for the women’s mothers. “Their mamas must be so proud of how these young ladies are acting!” they texted. I just want to know what started it all. So, was it really worth it?

