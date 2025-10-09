Floresville teen wins her toughest match yet — a blood cancer diagnosis

Jaelyn Escobedo’s drive to win games is what helped her fight for her life.

The 15-year-old junior grew up playing soccer in Floresville.

“Every weekend, it was somewhere new,” Escobedo said. “I loved it.”

She described her playing style as fast and aggressive, much like the cancer that doctors diagnosed her with in 2023.

Escobedo had T-cell leukemia, a rare type of blood cancer.

At just 13 years old, she had to hang up her cleats and start a new fight.

“It was hard because I loved the sport,” Escobedo said.

She said the two years she spent in treatment were grueling.

“I did get my lung punctured while I had my port placed,” Escobedo said. “I had high metotrexate toxicities.”

WATCH BELOW: Jaelyn Escobedo tells her story

Her mother, Laura Ibarra, went from cheering Escobedo on at games to rallying for her recovery.

“That’s all I wanted to do was be there for her — through all her appointments, through every infusion, every poke and every tear that she shed,” Ibarra said.

There were plenty of tears, and some are still in reserve.

“It’s hard to look back as well because, I mean, I went through a lot,” said Escobedo.

Now, Escobedo will share her story at Blood Cancer United’s Light the Night on Saturday as this year’s honored hero.

“It means a lot because I get to share my story, and I get to help others as well,” she said.

Ibarra said the nonprofit assisted with a travel stipend to help cover the cost of trips between Floresville and University Hospital.

Like a good teammate, Escobedo — who is now in remission — wants to continue helping others.

“I want to be a nurse to someone like that who is going through cancer as well, as a child, especially,” Escobedo said.

About Light the Night

Join KSAT and KSAT Community for an evening of hope, remembrance and support at Blood Cancer United’s Light The Night.

Light the Night San Antonio will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Rock at La Cantera.

The event, organized by Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), will start at 6 p.m. The nonprofit is inviting families, friends and supporters to join in solidarity and inspiration.

Light The Night is a nationwide movement that honors those affected by blood cancers, celebrates survivors and highlights the importance of research and funding for lifesaving treatments.

The schedule features family-friendly activities, music and food trucks. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. The walk will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and registration is open to all who wish to participate.

Click here to register or donate.

