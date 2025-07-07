Flood Watch until 7pm, rapid runoff possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLOOD WATCH: Includes much of area until 7pm

Includes much of area until 7pm AMOUNTS: 2-4″, bullseye of 5+, hard to know where

2-4″, bullseye of 5+, hard to know where CONCERNS: Additional rainfall will lead to rapid runoff & quick flooding

FORECAST

We’ll be closely monitoring the radar this morning, as rainfall is once again taking shape. Please be weather aware, especially in places that have already seen flooding.

**FLOOD WATCH TODAY**

until 7pm

Hill Country, I-35 corridor, includes Kerrville, San Antonio

2-4″, with bullseye of 5″+

Impossible to know where heaviest rain will fall

Due to recent flooding, rapid runoff could create dangerous flash flooding

Best odds for rain are during the first half of the day

TUESDAY

Unfortunately, we may not be done yet. Another small disturbance coming out of the Gulf could once again bring downpours to South Texas. Rain chances sit at 40% on Tuesday.

DRIER CONDITIONS BY END OF WORK WEEK

Drier air is forecast to arrive by Thursday into Friday. This hopefully will give us an opportunity to dry out some, before more small rain chances arrive this weekend.

5-DAY RAINFALL TOTALS

LAKE LEVELS

AQUIFER

QUICK WEATHER LINKS