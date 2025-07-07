Flood Watch until 7pm, rapid runoff possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FLOOD WATCH: Includes much of area until 7pm
- AMOUNTS: 2-4″, bullseye of 5+, hard to know where
- CONCERNS: Additional rainfall will lead to rapid runoff & quick flooding
FORECAST
We’ll be closely monitoring the radar this morning, as rainfall is once again taking shape. Please be weather aware, especially in places that have already seen flooding.
**FLOOD WATCH TODAY**
- until 7pm
- Hill Country, I-35 corridor, includes Kerrville, San Antonio
- 2-4″, with bullseye of 5″+
- Impossible to know where heaviest rain will fall
- Due to recent flooding, rapid runoff could create dangerous flash flooding
- Best odds for rain are during the first half of the day
TUESDAY
Unfortunately, we may not be done yet. Another small disturbance coming out of the Gulf could once again bring downpours to South Texas. Rain chances sit at 40% on Tuesday.
DRIER CONDITIONS BY END OF WORK WEEK
Drier air is forecast to arrive by Thursday into Friday. This hopefully will give us an opportunity to dry out some, before more small rain chances arrive this weekend.
5-DAY RAINFALL TOTALS
LAKE LEVELS
AQUIFER
