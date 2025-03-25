Five Cities in Maryland Are Fighting Back Against an Invasion of Bed Bugs

Bed bugs have become a significant concern in Maryland, with several cities experiencing notable infestations. Here are five Maryland cities that are combatting the bed bug onslaught:

1. Baltimore

Severity: Baltimore is the worst city in Maryland for bed bug infestations and ranks 51st nationally according to Pest Gnome.

Impact: The city’s older architecture and high population density contribute to its bed bug problem.

Prevention Efforts: Residents are advised to regularly inspect homes and hotels for signs of bed bugs and seek professional help if an infestation is suspected.

2. Columbia

Severity: Ranked 218th nationally for bed bug infestations.

Impact: While not as severe as Baltimore, Columbia still experiences bed bug issues, particularly in multi-unit residential buildings.

Prevention Efforts: Residents are encouraged to maintain cleanliness and use mattress encasements to prevent infestations.

3. Frederick

Severity: Ranked 358th nationally, indicating a lower but still present bed bug issue.

Impact: Frederick experiences bed bug infestations, particularly in hotels and residential areas.

Prevention Efforts: Local pest control services are often called upon to address infestations.

4. Ocean City

Severity: Known for tourism, Ocean City faces challenges with bed bugs in hotels and vacation rentals.

Impact: The transient nature of the population can spread bed bugs quickly.

Prevention Efforts: Hotels and rental properties are advised to implement rigorous inspection and treatment protocols.

5. Annapolis

Severity: Annapolis also reports bed bug infestations, particularly in hotels and residential areas.

Impact: The city’s historic buildings can provide hiding spots for bed bugs.

Prevention Efforts: Residents and businesses are encouraged to educate themselves on bed bug identification and prevention methods.

General Prevention Strategies for Maryland Cities