Five Cities in Maryland Are Fighting Back Against an Invasion of Bed Bugs

Bed bugs have become a significant concern in Maryland, with several cities experiencing notable infestations. Here are five Maryland cities that are combatting the bed bug onslaught:
1. Baltimore
- Severity: Baltimore is the worst city in Maryland for bed bug infestations and ranks 51st nationally according to Pest Gnome.
- Impact: The city’s older architecture and high population density contribute to its bed bug problem.
- Prevention Efforts: Residents are advised to regularly inspect homes and hotels for signs of bed bugs and seek professional help if an infestation is suspected.
2. Columbia
- Severity: Ranked 218th nationally for bed bug infestations.
- Impact: While not as severe as Baltimore, Columbia still experiences bed bug issues, particularly in multi-unit residential buildings.
- Prevention Efforts: Residents are encouraged to maintain cleanliness and use mattress encasements to prevent infestations.
3. Frederick
- Severity: Ranked 358th nationally, indicating a lower but still present bed bug issue.
- Impact: Frederick experiences bed bug infestations, particularly in hotels and residential areas.
- Prevention Efforts: Local pest control services are often called upon to address infestations.
4. Ocean City
- Severity: Known for tourism, Ocean City faces challenges with bed bugs in hotels and vacation rentals.
- Impact: The transient nature of the population can spread bed bugs quickly.
- Prevention Efforts: Hotels and rental properties are advised to implement rigorous inspection and treatment protocols.
5. Annapolis
- Severity: Annapolis also reports bed bug infestations, particularly in hotels and residential areas.
- Impact: The city’s historic buildings can provide hiding spots for bed bugs.
- Prevention Efforts: Residents and businesses are encouraged to educate themselves on bed bug identification and prevention methods.
General Prevention Strategies for Maryland Cities
- Regular Inspections: Check for signs of bed bugs like shed skins and blood spots.
- Professional Help: Engage pest control services for effective treatment.
- Travel Precautions: Inspect hotel rooms and luggage to prevent bringing bed bugs home.