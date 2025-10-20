Finesilver Curve reopens after flipped 18-wheeler causes hours-long closure

UPDATE at 3:45 p.m.: The ramp near downtown San Antonio has reopened after an 18-wheeler flipped, causing a several-hour closure.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, vehicles are traveling through the section of road known as the Finesilver Curve.

ORIGINAL STORY: An 18-wheeler crash closed a ramp near downtown San Antonio, and it is expected to be closed for several hours, according to police.

The crash happened Monday around 6 a.m. on the southbound portion of Interstate 35 and westbound Interstate 10. The portion of the road is sometimes referred to as the Finesilver Curve.

SAPD said in an email to KSAT that the ramp is expected to be closed for at least five hours as crews work to clear debris from the road.

The 18-wheeler, which flipped on its side, was carrying roofing materials, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

The entrance ramp just west of East Elmira Street and San Pedro Avenue is also closed, police said.

