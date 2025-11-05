‘Fill The Truck’ food drive from KSAT Community, ‘Texas Eats’ helps community amid SNAP funding pause

KSAT Community and “Texas Eats” teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank and Meals On Wheels for a vital “Fill The Truck” food drive on Monday, Nov. 10. The event took place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pinstack on 410, located at 742 NW Loop 410.

The plan was simple but powerful: a large donation truck was parked at Pinstack to collect as many canned and nonperishable food items and unopened pet food as possible in one day. Every donation counts and will directly help feed neighbors struggling with food insecurity.

This food drive comes at a critical moment. The ongoing federal government shutdown and the recent announcement that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1 have put extra pressure on local food resources.

The San Antonio Food Bank is preparing for a surge in demand and is ready to “empty the warehouse” to ensure no one goes hungry. They estimate needing about 50% more food in the coming weeks — an additional 12 to 13 tractor-trailer loads on top of the 25 loads they typically distribute each week.

With nonprofit organizations also impacted by the shutdown, this community effort is more important than ever. As a community, we can come together to fill the truck and support families in need across San Antonio.

How to donate

No donation is too small; every contribution makes a difference. If you can’t donate food, please consider making a financial gift.

How to register for food assistance

If you need food assistance, here’s how to register.

