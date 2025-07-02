Feds Charge Chicago Man With Carjacking and Robbery of Two UIC Credit Unions

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old Chicago man is facing federal charges for a pair of violent crimes that took place last spring on the University of Illinois Chicago campus. According to prosecutors, Maurice Lee carjacked two different vehicles and used them to carry out armed robberies at UIC credit unions in May 2024.

Two Armed Robberies in One Week

Federal prosecutors announced this week that a grand jury has indicted Lee on eight felony counts, including:

Two counts of carjacking

Two counts of robbery

Four counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence

The first incident occurred on May 10, 2024, when Lee allegedly hijacked a Toyota Prius in the 6400 block of North Ridge. He then drove the stolen car to Credit Union 1 inside UIC’s Student Center at 750 S. Halsted, where he reportedly entered alone, pulled a gun, and stole around $10,000 before fleeing.

Just seven days later, on May 17, prosecutors say Lee struck again — this time stealing a Toyota Highlander, which he used in another robbery at Credit Union 1, located inside UIC’s Medical Sciences Building at 828 S. Wolcott. UIC Police responded to a silent alarm shortly after 10 a.m., but Lee had already fled with approximately $12,500 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Facing Serious Time Behind Bars

Lee now faces stiff penalties under federal law. Each firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum of seven years, each robbery charge is punishable by up to 20 years, and each carjacking charge could bring up to 15 years in prison.

He was arrested two days after the second robbery in May 2024 and remained in state custody throughout the year on unrelated charges. He recently resolved those by pleading guilty in a separate gun case and receiving a sentence of time served.

Lee was released last Wednesday from Stateville Correctional Center and was immediately taken into federal custody to face the current charges.

UIC Community on Alert

Both robberies targeted student-facing credit union locations, raising concerns about campus safety and emergency response times. UIC officials said new security measures have since been reviewed to protect financial service areas on campus.

While no injuries were reported in either robbery, both incidents involved brandished firearms during peak student hours, increasing the urgency of the investigation that ultimately led to Lee’s arrest.

