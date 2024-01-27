Fearless Woman Uses Baseball Bat to Rescue Car Crash Victims

In Catawba County, a baseball mom found herself in the right place at the right time when a car flipped over in Conover on Thursday afternoon along East Conover Boulevard. Police reported that the car hydroplaned during heavy rainfall, causing it to flip and trap three people inside. While two individuals managed to escape, the third person, a pregnant woman, required assistance.

Witnesses, including Christina Jenkins, recounted the incident to Channel 9’s Dave Faherty. Jenkins described how she observed the victims struggling to break out of the car’s windshield. Acting swiftly, she grabbed her middle school son’s Louisville Slugger and used it to break the back window, allowing the trapped individuals to escape.

Jenkins, who is a nurse, downplayed her actions, stating that she was simply in the right place at the right time. She emphasized that it was not heroism but rather a matter of being present when needed. The driver of the overturned car, Brian Burks, expressed gratitude for Jenkins’ quick response, referring to her as his angel.

Burks shared his perspective, saying, “Something just appeared, an angel. That lady, she was determined to bust the window out. And she went and got her son’s baseball bat, and she made sure no one was near the window.” Christina’s husband, Michael Jenkins, echoed the sentiment, noting that his wife’s unselfish nature is typical of her character.

Despite the adrenaline rush during the rescue, Christina Jenkins remains humble about her actions. “No, not at all,” she responded when asked if she considered herself a hero. According to Burks, everyone involved in the accident has been discharged from the hospital, and the pregnant woman is doing well.

READ MORE

Attorney General Reveals Conviction in Medicaid Fraud Investigation Case