Father, son found dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting in Southeast Side, SAPD says

Two men were found dead Sunday morning in a Southeast Side driveway in an apparent murder-suicide, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Dewitt Avenue near Whitney Avenue and Blue Wing Road.

Police said a caller found the men, believed to be a father and son, with gunshot wounds. One was in their early 60s, the other in their early 30s.

SAPD said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear which of the two men was the initial shooter.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm their identities and determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also: