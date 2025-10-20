Father sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with 12-year-old son’s death in 2022

A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with the death of his 12-year-old son.

Derrick Coles, 35, had been found guilty in a Bexar County courtroom in August on five of six charges over whether he caused serious bodily injuries to his son, Danilo.

>>> Father convicted on 5 of 6 charges in 12-year-old son’s death following years of delays

One of Coles’ charges had been waived. However, he was found guilty of the injury to a child charge, which is a first-degree felony.

The sentencing for all counts will run concurrently, totaling 45 years.

Prosecutors said Coles abused his son, Danilo, so severely that the boy did not survive.

Danilo was previously found unresponsive on Feb. 5, 2022, in the couple’s apartment in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road.

Danilo was beaten and burned by his parents, with injuries covering his body.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his cause of death as rhabdomyolysis — a breakdown of muscle tissue caused by extreme exertion.

Kapri Cheatom, who is also charged in the case but is being tried separately, appeared in court in August for a status hearing on her own charges. A hearing on her motions is expected to take place on Oct. 31, court records indicate.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: