Explore the Best of North Carolina’s Coastline: A Guide to Premier Beach Destinations

North Carolina has a diverse and beautiful coastline that stretches for 300 miles from the Virginia border to the South Carolina border. Whether you are looking for a relaxing getaway, a family-friendly adventure, or a historical and cultural experience, you can find it all on the North Carolina coast. Here are some of the best beach destinations to explore on your next trip.

Edenton

Edenton is a charming town on the Albemarle Sound that was the first colonial capital of North Carolina. It is rich in history and architecture, with many 18th-century homes and buildings that you can visit. You can also enjoy a boat tour on the sound, see the 2,000-year-old bald cypress trees, or stroll along the waterfront park. Edenton is a perfect destination for a romantic escape or a peaceful retreat.

Nags Head

Nags Head is the largest and most popular town in the Outer Banks, a chain of barrier islands that offer stunning beaches and natural beauty. Nags Head has something for everyone, from fishing and surfing to shopping and dining. You can also visit the historic Jennette’s Pier, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, or the nearby Jockey’s Ridge State Park, where you can see the tallest sand dunes on the East Coast.

Duck

Duck is a quaint and quiet town on the northern end of the Outer Banks, known for its upscale and family-friendly atmosphere. Duck has a wide and clean beach that is ideal for swimming, sunbathing, and playing. You can also enjoy the scenic boardwalk that runs along the Currituck Sound, where you can watch the wildlife, shop, or dine. Duck is a great place to relax and unwind in a cozy and elegant setting.

Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk is a historic and lively town on the Outer Banks, where the Wright brothers made their first successful flight in 1903. You can visit the Wright Brothers National Memorial, where you can see a replica of their plane, a museum, and a monument. You can also enjoy the beach, which is popular for surfing, kiteboarding, and fishing. Kitty Hawk is a fun and educational destination for history buffs and adventure seekers.

Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach is a vibrant and colorful town on the southern coast of North Carolina, near Wilmington. It has a classic beach vibe, with a boardwalk, amusement park, arcade, and live music. You can also explore the Carolina Beach State Park, where you can hike, camp, or kayak. Carolina Beach is a lively and entertaining destination for families and friends.

Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach is a chic and sophisticated town on the southern coast of North Carolina, near Wilmington. It has a pristine and spacious beach that is ideal for surfing, sailing, and stand-up paddleboarding. You can also visit the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History, where you can learn about the town’s past, or the Airlie Gardens, where you can see beautiful flowers and wildlife. Wrightsville Beach is a stylish and relaxing destination for beach lovers and nature lovers.

Beaufort

Beaufort is a charming and historic town on the Crystal Coast, a stretch of coastline that is known for its clear and calm waters. Beaufort is the third-oldest town in North Carolina, and has many attractions that showcase its heritage, such as the Beaufort Historic Site, the North Carolina Maritime Museum, and the Old Burying Ground. You can also take a ferry to the nearby Cape Lookout National Seashore, where you can see the Cape Lookout Lighthouse, wild horses, and pristine beaches.

Morehead City

Morehead City is a bustling and friendly town on the Crystal Coast, adjacent to Beaufort. It is a major port and fishing town, with many opportunities to enjoy the water, such as charter boats, cruises, and diving. You can also visit the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, where you can see sharks, sea turtles, and otters. Morehead City is a lively and adventurous destination for water enthusiasts and seafood lovers.

Southport

Southport is a quaint and cozy town on the southernmost tip of North Carolina, near the mouth of the Cape Fear River. It is a popular filming location, with many movies and TV shows set or shot here, such as Safe Haven, Dawson’s Creek, and The Secret Life of Bees. You can also enjoy the waterfront park, the historic district, or the nearby Bald Head Island, where you can see the Old Baldy Lighthouse, the oldest in North Carolina.

Calabash

Calabash is a small and charming town on the southernmost coast of North Carolina, near the South Carolina border. It is famous for its seafood, especially the fried shrimp, oysters, and flounder that are cooked in a unique style known as Calabash-style. You can also enjoy the golf courses, the fishing pier, or the Sunset Beach, a serene and scenic beach that is part of the Brunswick Islands.

Avon

Avon is a small and secluded town on the Outer Banks, on Hatteras Island. It is a popular destination for windsurfing, kiteboarding, and fishing, as it has access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Pamlico Sound. You can also enjoy the beach, which is wide and uncrowded, or the Avon Fishing Pier, where you can catch a variety of fish. Avon is a quiet and relaxing destination for water sports and fishing enthusiasts.

Buxton and Frisco

Buxton and Frisco are two adjacent towns on the Outer Banks, on Hatteras Island. They are home to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest in North America, and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a protected area that offers stunning views and wildlife. You can also enjoy the beach, which is ideal for surfing, swimming, and shelling, or the Frisco Native American Museum, where you can learn about the history and culture of the local tribes.

These are just some of the amazing beach destinations that you can explore on the North Carolina coast. Each one has its own unique vibe and variety of things to do, so you can find the perfect place for your preferences and budget. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, a family-friendly adventure, or a historical and cultural experience, you can find it all on the North Carolina coast. Plan your trip today and discover the beauty and charm of this state.