Erik Cantu’s next court hearing scheduled for March, staff says

Erik Cantu did not appear in court on Thursday for a hearing after his recent arrest.

Court staff initially told KSAT on Monday that Cantu’s next court appearance would be on Thursday.

His next indictment hearing is on March 6, court staff told KSAT on Thursday.

Cantu, who survived a shooting by a former San Antonio police officer in 2022, has had frequent run-ins with the law.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT that Cantu, 20, was taken into custody on Monday by court security deputies on two motion to revoke probation warrants for evading.

He was initially scheduled to appear in court on Monday. However, the hearing was later canceled.

Cantu arrested for a sixth time

According to an affidavit, Cantu allegedly stole the tablet of a woman with whom he shares a child and used it to message her friends.

Cantu was charged with burglary of habitation, the affidavit said.

However, in court records obtained by KSAT, the alleged burglary victim asked the court and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to drop the charge.

The woman, identified as Emily Proulx, said in the documents that she is “not fearful of him (Cantu) harming or threatening” her.

Proulx also requested that Cantu’s bond conditions be reduced and that his house arrest and GPS monitoring requirements be removed, records indicate.

Cantu avoids prison time, sentenced to 8 years of probation

The burglary incident happened less than one month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating the terms of his probation from evading cases last year.

If Cantu violates conditions within those eight years, his sentence would balloon to 10 years in prison.

In October 2024, Cantu skipped a drug screening and was seen driving a motor vehicle, which were violations of his probation.

A warrant was issued for his re-arrest, and Cantu was taken back into custody in November 2024.

More Erik Cantu coverage on KSAT