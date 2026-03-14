Emerald Run 5K, River Parade highlight St. Patrick’s Day festivities downtown

Downtown San Antonio was bustling with St. Patrick’s Day revelers on Saturday.

The River Walk hosted the Bud Light St. Patrick’s River Parade and Emerald Run 5K.

The river parade included dozens of colored floats and barges winding their way through downtown, all as bagpipes and river-dance songs filled the air.

KSAT was also able to catch up with the runner who won first place in the 5K.

“That was a really fun experience,” Cole Zimmerman said. “I love the weather – it’s a little warm for my liking – but otherwise it’s been beautiful. The city’s beautiful and there’s so much history here.”

St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17.

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