EASTER WEEKEND IN SAN ANTONIO: Turning damp and much cooler

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- 12p-4p SATURDAY: Cold front arrives. Highest rain chance of the day
- SATURDAY: Sharp temperature drop around noon
- EASTER SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with intermittent light rain
- LESS RAIN: North of San Antonio
FORECAST
SATURDAY
- Midday (Noon – 4pm): 60% chance of rain/storms. Cold front arrives with gusts up to 35 mph.
- Evening/Night: Spotty showers linger. Cooler and windy with temps dropping into the 50s.
EASTER SUNDAY
- Morning: Cloudy, chilly (50s), and damp.
- Midday to Early Afternoon (Noon–4 PM): Off-and-on light rain persist. Highs struggle to get into the low 60s.
- Evening (After 6 PM): Rain gradually dissipates. Cool and overcast with temperatures falling back into the 50s — a chilly end to Easter.
PLEASE NOTE: There will be a sharp drop-off in the rain from north to south. Those living in the Hill Country north of San Antonio may not see much rain at all Easter Sunday. Around San Antonio, rain should amount to half an inch or less.
MONDAY & BEYOND
Only warming to near 80° next week with a few rain chances.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- WATCH LIVE: Doppler Radar
- Hourly and 10-Day Forecast
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.