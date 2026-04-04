EASTER WEEKEND IN SAN ANTONIO: Turning damp and much cooler

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FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12p-4p SATURDAY: Cold front arrives. Highest rain chance of the day
  • SATURDAY: Sharp temperature drop around noon
  • EASTER SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with intermittent light rain
    • LESS RAIN: North of San Antonio

FORECAST

Easter weekend in San Antonio.

SATURDAY

  • Midday (Noon – 4pm): 60% chance of rain/storms. Cold front arrives with gusts up to 35 mph.
  • Evening/Night: Spotty showers linger. Cooler and windy with temps dropping into the 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY

Easter Sunday will be cool and feature on-and-off again light rain.

  • Morning: Cloudy, chilly (50s), and damp.
  • Midday to Early Afternoon (Noon–4 PM): Off-and-on light rain persist. Highs struggle to get into the low 60s.
  • Evening (After 6 PM): Rain gradually dissipates. Cool and overcast with temperatures falling back into the 50s — a chilly end to Easter.

PLEASE NOTE: There will be a sharp drop-off in the rain from north to south. Those living in the Hill Country north of San Antonio may not see much rain at all Easter Sunday. Around San Antonio, rain should amount to half an inch or less.

Less rain north of San Antonio. Highest amounts toward the Rio Grande Valley

MONDAY & BEYOND

Only warming to near 80° next week with a few rain chances.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

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