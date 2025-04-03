DOGE finds out that VA agreed to pay $380,000 a month for small changes to their website

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) says that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) spent hundreds of thousands of dollars a month for changes to its website before ending the contract and having a worker from within the VA take over.

While going through a huge amount of data, DOGE found a contract from the VA for maintaining its website.

“Good work by @DeptVetAffairs,” DOGE wrote on X on Wednesday. “VA used to pay about $380,000 a month for small changes to their website.” That contract wasn’t extended, and now the same work is being done by an internal VA software engineer who works about 10 hours a week.

Fox News Digital has asked the VA to say something about the old deal.

Doug Collins, the secretary of the VA, has said that the DOGE changes at the VA are part of the new administration’s plan to fix the department and make it better for veterans.

In February, the VA said that by firing more than 1,000 workers, the department would be able to put more than $98 million a year back into health care, benefits, and services for VA recipients.

Since President Trump created DOGE with an order on January 20, the billionaire Elon Musk has been the face of the department.

Trump gave the agency 18 months to improve the federal government by cutting costs, streamlining processes, and making them more efficient.

Along with things like the VA contract that was signed for website maintenance, DOGE keeps finding waste and fraud in government agencies.

DOGE ended 113 contracts worth a total of $4.7 billion last week. One of these was a consulting agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Peru’s climate change efforts.

DOGE also said that the Department of Labor had canceled “America Last” handouts worth $577 million, which saved the government $237 million.

$10 million was taken away for “gender equality in the Mexican workplace,” $12.2 million was taken away for “worker empowerment in South America,” and $6.25 million was taken away for “improving respect for workers’ rights in agricultural supply chains” in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

DOGE says on its website that it has saved Americans $140 billion, or $869.57 per citizen, as of April 2.

Some people who are against DOGE say that the group has too much access to federal systems and shouldn’t be able to stop federal contracts or cut funding to different agencies.