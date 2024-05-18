Does Violet Bridgerton Get Married Again? Exploring the Future of Bridgerton’s Matriarch

Bridgerton’s first diamond of the season, Daphne Bridgerton, won’t be making a return in Season 3. Actress Phoebe Dynevor confirmed her departure, leaving fans wondering about the future of her character and the other Bridgerton family members, particularly Violet Bridgerton.

Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the Bridgerton family, plays a pivotal role throughout the series. Her story, however, remains largely unexplored compared to her children’s romantic escapades. Does Violet Bridgerton get married again? This question lingers as fans eagerly anticipate more from the beloved Netflix series.

Daphne Bridgerton’s Departure and Impact on the Series

After Daphne and Simon’s romantic conclusion in Season 1, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne, confirmed she won’t be reprising her role as the duchess in the upcoming season. Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon, had already exited the series after his Season 1 debut, but Dynevor’s character continued to appear in Season 2. She helped her brother Anthony navigate his love life, giving fans glimpses into her marriage with Simon and their new life with their son, Augie.

Since her breakout role as Daphne, Dynevor has pursued other projects, including the Netflix thriller Fair Play. She has also lined up several new roles, indicating a busy future outside of Bridgerton. Her departure raises questions about how the series will address her absence and shift focus to other characters.

Season 2: Where Did Bridgerton Leave Off with Daphne?

Daphne’s absence in Season 3 is subtly addressed. Her character is mentioned throughout the season, primarily in conversations between other characters. In the first episode, Eloise and Cressida discuss Daphne’s whereabouts, suggesting that Eloise visited Daphne’s estate in the countryside.

In Season 1, Daphne and Simon honeymooned at Clyvedon Castle, a grand estate near the countryside. This location is referenced again in Season 2 when Daphne leaves her husband and son to visit her family during Eloise’s debut. The show implies that Daphne remains at Clyvedon Castle with Simon and their son during the latest social season.

Why Did Phoebe Dynevor Leave Bridgerton?

In January 2023, Dynevor confirmed her departure from Bridgerton in an interview with Screen Rant. She revealed that her character wouldn’t have any exciting dynamics in the upcoming season and expressed her excitement to watch the show as a viewer. In an interview with Variety, she explained that she felt her character’s story had reached a natural conclusion. Dynevor stated, “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc.”

What Has Phoebe Dynevor Done Since Bridgerton?

Since the release of Bridgerton Season 2 in March 2022, Dynevor has kept busy with various projects. She appeared in an episode of Ten Percent and starred in the 2023 thriller Fair Play alongside Alden Ehrenreich.

She described her role in the Netflix film as a significant moment in her career, particularly as she was transitioning away from Bridgerton. Dynevor has also been involved in other projects, including the thriller Anniversary and the spy film Inheritance. She is also stepping into producing with her upcoming film, The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne.

On the personal front, Dynevor is engaged to actor Cameron Fuller, with wedding plans underway. She announced her engagement in May 2024, sharing a photo of the proposal on Instagram.

Although Dynevor won’t return for Season 3, she hasn’t ruled out a future comeback. She hinted to Screen Rant that she might “potentially” reprise her role in future seasons. Despite her departure, Dynevor maintains a close bond with her Bridgerton co-stars. She had a reunion with Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, who play her onscreen sister-in-law and brother, at the Met Gala, indicating strong off-screen relationships.

The Romantic Future of Violet Bridgerton

Among the various romantic narratives in Bridgerton, Violet Bridgerton’s story remains largely unexplored. In Season 2, the focus shifted to Anthony Bridgerton and his love story with Kate. Anthony, still grappling with the loss of his father Edmund, finally finds love with the headstrong Kate, providing a satisfying conclusion to his arc.

Violet’s story, while secondary to her children’s, is equally compelling. Portrayed by Ruth Gemmell, Violet’s grief over losing her husband Edmund and her dedication to her children’s happiness form a poignant backdrop to the series.

Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton books, has explored Violet and Edmund’s backstory in the short story Violet in Bloom, but she has yet to write a new romance for Violet. Quinn has stated she doesn’t plan to write another love story for Violet, believing that no one could be worthy of her.

Why Julia Quinn Might Hesitate to Remarry Violet Bridgerton

Julia Quinn’s reluctance to remarry Violet stems from her high regard for the character. On her website, Quinn explains that Violet, as a Regency-era lady, would lose her freedom if she remarried, as the husband would take control of everything. This notion, however, seems inconsistent with the independent female characters who find love in the series, such as Kate, who maintains her independence even in marriage.

Quinn’s reasoning also falters considering Violet’s children will eventually be married off, reducing external interference in her life. Violet’s encouragement for Anthony to embrace love, despite his fears, suggests she herself is capable of finding love again. Therefore, denying Violet a second romance appears contradictory to her character’s strengths and development.

Potential for a Violet Bridgerton Spinoff

Following the success of the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel, Shonda Rhimes hinted at a potential spinoff centered on Violet’s story. In a red-carpet interview, Rhimes mentioned her interest in Violet’s character while writing the prequel. Although young Violet appears in Queen Charlotte, her role is minor, focusing on her difficult relationship with her mother and her close bond with her father.

A prequel exploring Violet and Edmund’s courtship and early marriage could provide deeper insight into Violet’s character and the grief she carries. Such a series would enhance the audience’s connection with Violet and further enrich the Bridgerton universe.

Conclusion

Bridgerton has captivated audiences with its blend of romance, drama, and historical intrigue. While the departure of key characters like Daphne Bridgerton leaves gaps, the series continues to evolve, focusing on new stories and deeper character explorations. The question of whether Violet Bridgerton will find love again remains unanswered, but her rich backstory and potential for future narratives keep fans hopeful.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Violet Bridgerton get married again in the Bridgerton series?

As of now, Violet Bridgerton does not remarry in the Bridgerton series. Julia Quinn, the author, has stated she doesn’t plan to write another romance for Violet.

Why did Phoebe Dynevor leave Bridgerton?

Phoebe Dynevor left Bridgerton because she felt her character’s story had run its course. She expressed excitement to watch the show as a viewer and has moved on to other projects.

Will Daphne Bridgerton return in future seasons?

While Phoebe Dynevor has left Bridgerton, she hasn’t ruled out a potential return in future seasons, leaving the door open for possible appearances.

What projects has Phoebe Dynevor worked on since leaving Bridgerton?

Since leaving Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor has starred in the Netflix thriller Fair Play, appeared in Ten Percent, and is involved in upcoming projects like Anniversary, Inheritance, and The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne.

Is there a spinoff planned for Violet Bridgerton?

While there is no confirmed spinoff for Violet Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes has expressed interest in exploring Violet’s story, suggesting a potential future project.