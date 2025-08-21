Dodging heavy downpours and gusty winds

WATCH LIVE RADAR ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TIMING FOR SAN ANTONIO: Downpours likely hold off until midday, afternoon
- STRONG STORMS?: A few, gusty winds the main concern
- RAIN TOTALS: 1-2″ possible, Isolated 3″
FORECAST
As energy flows into the area from the north and northeast, showers and storms will become more widespread by midday and the afternoon.
WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY
Thursday mornings storms have allowed the atmosphere to stabilize. Meaning the intensity of the rain has decreased. A frontal boundary moving through Bexar & Comal counties could bring some strengthening storms or this evening. Lightning could delay a few after-school, outdoor activities. Keep in mind that downpours will be scattered, so the rain won’t be for everyone. Those who do see heavier storms can expect gusty winds and a quick 1″ of rain. Small hail can’t be ruled out with any of the stronger storms.
Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will reach the mid-90s.
FRIDAY
We’ll see another round of afternoon scattered showers & storms. Rain chances tomorrow sit at 40%. By Friday evening, rain chances will start to fall.
WEEKEND
Drier weather takes over Saturday & Sunday. While a stray storm is possible Saturday, the radar should be quieter. Temperatures also heat up, with upper-90s expected.
