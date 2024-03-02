Discover the 5 Poorest Neighborhoods in Chesterfield County, Virginia

Chesterfield County, Virginia, stands as one of the state’s wealthiest regions, boasting a median household income of $104,596. Nonetheless, not all corners of the county share the same economic prosperity. Certain neighborhoods grapple with lower incomes, elevated poverty rates, and diminished quality of life indicators. This article delves into the five least affluent neighborhoods in Chesterfield County, drawing insights from data sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau and other reliable outlets.

1. Ettrick

Situated in the southern region of the county, near the Petersburg border, Ettrick is a census-designated place (CDP) home to 6,682 residents. With a median household income of $29,375, Ettrick holds the county’s lowest income, amounting to less than a third of the county average. The poverty rate in Ettrick is 35.9%, surpassing the county average of 10.3%. Additionally, the neighborhood contends with a high unemployment rate of 13.4%, significantly higher than the county’s 4.4% average. Ettrick primarily consists of African American residents (82.6%) and hosts a significant student population due to the presence of Virginia State University. Challenges faced by Ettrick include crime, inadequate infrastructure, and low educational attainment.

2. Bensley

Located in the eastern part of the county, close to Richmond, Bensley is another CDP with a population of 5,819. The median household income in Bensley is $36,250, approximately a third of the county average. Bensley’s poverty rate stands at 25.8%, more than double the county average, accompanied by a high unemployment rate of 11.2%. Bensley is a diverse neighborhood, with 40.8% of residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino, 27.9% as African American, 24.6% as white, and 6.7% as other races. Challenges faced by Bensley include overcrowding, substandard housing, and limited access to health care and social services.

3. Bellwood

Situated in the northeastern corner of the county, near the Richmond International Airport, Bellwood houses a population of 6,352. The median household income in Bellwood is $39,583, approximately 38% of the county average. The poverty rate in Bellwood is 21.2%, more than double the county average, accompanied by a high unemployment rate of 9.8%. Predominantly white, with 66.4% of residents identifying as such, Bellwood faces challenges such as noise pollution, traffic congestion, and environmental degradation due to its proximity to the airport and major highways.

4. Meadowbrook

Meadowbrook, situated in the central part of the county near the Chesterfield County Airport, boasts a population of 18,312. The median household income in Meadowbrook is $46,667, approximately 45% of the county average. Meadowbrook’s poverty rate is 16.9%, surpassing the county average of 10.3%, coupled with a high unemployment rate of 8.6%. Racially mixed, with 48.9% of residents identifying as white, 32.4% as African American, 12.4% as Hispanic or Latino, and 6.3% as other races, Meadowbrook contends with challenges such as crime, drug abuse, and low educational attainment.

5. Chester

Located in the southeastern part of the county near the James River, Chester is a CDP housing a population of 20,987. The median household income in Chester is $54,167, around 52% of the county average. Chester’s poverty rate stands at 14.1%, higher than the county average of 10.3%, along with a high unemployment rate of 7.4%. Chester, primarily a white neighborhood with 71.1% of residents identifying as such, faces challenges such as aging infrastructure, lack of public transportation, and limited economic opportunities.

Conclusion

While Chesterfield County, Virginia, enjoys overall prosperity, certain neighborhoods grapple with pockets of poverty and disadvantage. The highlighted neighborhoods, based on median household income, poverty rate, and unemployment rate, confront diverse social, economic, and environmental challenges impacting their quality of life. Despite these obstacles, each community exhibits strengths such as diversity, community spirit, and resilience, which may contribute to overcoming their challenges and enhancing their circumstances. By shedding light on these neighborhoods’ realities and needs, this article aims to foster awareness and prompt action to address the existing disparities and inequalities within Chesterfield County.