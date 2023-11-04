Discover the 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Harris County, Texas

Harris County, Texas, stands as the third most populous county in the United States, boasting a population of over 4.7 million residents. It is also home to Houston, the fourth-largest city in the nation. Nonetheless, not all areas within Harris County offer a sense of security and tranquility.

According to the latest data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for the year 2020, Harris County reported 447 homicides, 1,671 rapes, 9,175 robberies, and 12,202 aggravated assaults. Some neighborhoods within Harris County exhibit higher crime rates and levels of violence than others, making them potentially more hazardous for both residents and visitors.

How to Assess Neighborhood Safety?

Various methods are available for evaluating neighborhood safety, including crime rates, crime mapping, crime grading, and crime indices. In this blog post, we will employ the crime grading approach, which is based on the website CrimeGrade.org. CrimeGrade.org assigns letter grades, ranging from A+ to F, to each neighborhood in Harris County based on the number and severity of crimes per capita.

The crime grade is determined using a weighted formula that considers four types of crimes: overall crime, property crime, violent crime, and other crime. Additionally, the crime grade factors in national and state averages, as well as neighborhood size and population density.

What Are the Top Five High-Risk Neighborhoods in Harris County?

Applying the crime grade method, the five most perilous neighborhoods in Harris County are as follows:

Far North: This neighborhood receives an F grade for overall crime, property crime, violent crime, and other crime. It exhibits a crime rate of 113.77 incidents per 1,000 residents, which is 18 times higher than the national average of 6.22. Situated along I-45 on the outskirts of town, just southwest of the airport, Far North has an approximate population of 59,000 and a median household income of $36,000. Northeast: This neighborhood earns an F grade for overall crime, property crime, violent crime, and other crime. It records a crime rate of 97.94 per 1,000 residents, which is 16 times higher than the national average. Northeast is located to the east of downtown Houston, along I-10 and the US-90, and has a population of roughly 129,000 people with a median household income of $33,000. Southeast: This neighborhood garners an F grade for overall crime, property crime, violent crime, and other crime. It showcases a crime rate of 95.76 per 1,000 residents, which is 15 times higher than the national average. Southeast is situated south of downtown Houston, along the I-45 and the TX-288, with a population of around 251,000 people and a median household income of $42,000. East End: This neighborhood is awarded an F grade for overall crime, property crime, violent crime, and other crime. It has a crime rate of 92.35 per 1,000 residents, which is 15 times higher than the national average. East End is located to the east of downtown Houston, along the Buffalo Bayou and the US-59, and is home to approximately 125,000 residents with a median household income of $38,000. North: This neighborhood is assigned an F grade for overall crime, property crime, violent crime, and other crime. It registers a crime rate of 91.24 per 1,000 residents, which is 15 times higher than the national average. North is positioned north of downtown Houston, along the I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road, and boasts a population of around 308,000 people with a median household income of $39,000.

Strategies for Staying Safe in Harris County

If you reside in or plan to visit Harris County, it is essential to take precautionary measures to safeguard yourself against potential criminal activity and violence. Here are some recommendations:

Avoid high-crime areas and peak times: Steer clear of neighborhoods known for high crime rates, especially during the nighttime or holiday periods. Be vigilant of your surroundings and exercise caution when encountering suspicious individuals or situations. Report criminal incidents and suspicious behavior: If you witness or experience any criminal activity or observe suspicious behavior, promptly report it to the police or relevant authorities. Cooperate with law enforcement by providing any information that could aid in solving crimes. Support crime prevention initiatives: Contribute to efforts aimed at reducing crime and violence in Harris County by endorsing crime prevention programs. Consider joining or financially supporting community organizations that offer education, employment opportunities, counseling, or mentorship services to at-risk youth or ex-offenders. Participation in neighborhood watch groups or crime stoppers programs can also help deter and report criminal activity.

Harris County, with its vast and diverse landscape, encompasses neighborhoods that differ significantly in terms of safety. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, you can enjoy your time in the county while ensuring your well-being and security.