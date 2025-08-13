Dinners with David: Grilled Beef Skewers and Baked Potatoes

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today are Grilled Beef Skewers and Baked Potatoes.

Ingredients

For the skewers:

• 1.67 lbs cubed London broil steak (marinated — see marinade below)

• 1 red onion, cut into 1.5-inch chunks

• 2 green bell peppers, cut into 1.5-inch chunks

• Soaked bamboo skewers (soak at least 30 min in water)

Marinade:

• 3 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

• 3 tbsp teriyaki sauce

• 2 tbsp vegetable or olive oil

• 1 tbsp chimichurri seasoning blend

For the potatoes:

• 4 medium baking potatoes (Russet works best)

• 2 tbsp vegetable or olive oil

• Salt & pepper to taste

For the sauces:

• ¼ cup teriyaki glaze

• ¼ cup sriracha mayo (mix 3 tbsp mayo with 1 tbsp sriracha)

• Sriracha to drizzle

Instructions

Marinate the Steak

1. In a large bowl, mix soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, oil, and chimichurri seasoning.

2. Add steak cubes and toss to coat.

3. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour (up to overnight).

Prep the Potatoes

1. Wash and scrub potatoes; pat dry.

2. Rub with oil and season with salt.

3. Wrap tightly in two layers of heavy-duty foil.

Fire Up the Charcoal Grill

1. Light charcoal and let it burn until the coals are white-hot with a thin layer of ash.

2. Spread coals evenly, leaving a small indirect heat area.

Roast the Potatoes in the Coals

1. Nestle foil-wrapped potatoes directly into the hot coals along the edges.

2. Cook for 45–60 minutes, turning every 15 minutes.

3. Potatoes are done when a skewer or knife slides in easily.

Assemble the Skewers

1. Thread marinated steak, red onion, and green bell pepper onto soaked skewers, alternating pieces.

2. Continue until all ingredients are used.

Grill Skewers Over the Potatoes

1. Place the skewers directly on the grill grate above where the potatoes are roasting in the coals — this way, the rising heat from the potatoes and coals infuses extra smoky flavor.

2. Grill for 2–3 minutes per side (about 8–10 minutes total), basting with teriyaki glaze during the last 2 minutes of cooking.

3. Remove from heat and let rest 2–3 minutes.

Serve with Sauces

1. Carefully remove potatoes from the coals, brush off ash, and unwrap.

2. Plate a potato and place one or two skewers on top.

3. Drizzle with teriyaki glaze, sriracha mayo, and a touch of sriracha for heat.