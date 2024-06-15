Derrico Divorce: Deon and Karen Derrico’s Journey from Marriage to Co-Parenting

The Derrico family, stars of the TLC series “Doubling Down with the Derricos,” has captivated audiences with their unique family dynamic and the challenges of raising 14 children. However, recent news has added a new chapter to their story: Deon and Karen Derrico have officially divorced.

The reality stars filed for divorce on June 4, and the split was finalized on June 6 when a judge signed off on the agreement. This major life change comes just weeks before the season 5 finale of their show, adding an unexpected twist to the series that has documented their lives since 2020.

The Divorce Details

According to legal documents, Deon and Karen are splitting legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children. Their eldest daughter, Darian, is 18 and therefore not included in the custody arrangement. Deon will pay $1,166 in monthly child support, while Karen will be responsible for the children’s medical insurance. Notably, Karen has chosen to keep the last name Derrico, as she did not request her maiden name be restored, and the judge approved this decision in the settlement.

Co-Parenting Amidst Divorce

Despite the end of their marriage, Deon and Karen have emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, they expressed, “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority.” This unified approach aims to provide stability and continuity for their children during this transitional period.

The Family Dynamic

Deon and Karen’s journey as parents is extraordinary. They have 14 children, including single births, twins, quintuplets, and triplets. Their children are Derrick, 13; 12-year-old twins Dallas and Denver; 10-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz; 6-year-old twins Diez and Dior; and 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver. Their eldest, Darian, is now 18 years old.

The Derricos have faced numerous challenges over the years, including the tragic loss of one of their triplets, Carter, who died shortly after birth. Karen also experienced two miscarriages between 2020 and 2021, adding to the emotional complexity of their parenting journey.

The Impact of Divorce on Their Series

“Doubling Down with the Derricos” has given viewers an inside look at the Derrico family’s life, highlighting both joyous and difficult moments. This season, viewers have seen the strain of searching for a new house and its impact on Deon and Karen’s marriage. The couple’s decision to divorce adds another layer of complexity to their story, which continues to unfold on the show.

The season 5 finale, set to air on July 2, promises to be a poignant episode as it captures the family’s current reality. The Derricos’ ability to remain united in their parenting despite their divorce will likely be a central theme.

Moving Forward

As Deon and Karen navigate their new roles as co-parents, they remain focused on their children’s well-being. Their public statements and actions reflect a commitment to providing a loving and stable environment for their children, even as their personal relationship evolves.

The Derrico family’s journey is far from over. As they adjust to life post-divorce, their story will continue to resonate with audiences who admire their resilience and dedication to family.

The Derrico family’s story is one of resilience and adaptation. As they face new challenges and continue their journey, their commitment to their children’s well-being remains their guiding principle.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why did Deon and Karen Derrico get divorced?

While specific reasons for Deon and Karen Derrico’s divorce have not been publicly disclosed, their recent season of “Doubling Down with the Derricos” has shown the strain of their search for a new house and its impact on their marriage.

2. How are Deon and Karen managing custody of their children?

Deon and Karen are splitting legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children. Deon will pay $1,166 in monthly child support, and Karen will handle the children’s medical insurance.

3. Will Karen Derrico change her last name after the divorce?

Karen has chosen to keep the last name Derrico following the divorce, as she did not request her maiden name be restored.

4. What will happen to “Doubling Down with the Derricos” after the divorce?

The show will continue to document the Derrico family’s life, including how Deon and Karen manage co-parenting after their divorce. The season 5 finale will air on July 2.

5. How many children do Deon and Karen Derrico have?

Deon and Karen have 14 children: Darian (18), Derrick (13), twins Dallas and Denver (12), quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz (10), twins Diez and Dior (6), and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver (4).