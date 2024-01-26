Dave Portnoy Declares: the Absolute Worst Pizza in the U.S. Hails From This Massachusetts Pizzeria

Whether you despise or admire him, Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has risen to prominence not only in Massachusetts but also in national pop culture. Initially a lighthearted sports culture publication, printed on actual paper in its early days, Barstool Sports has transformed into a pop culture powerhouse, covering music, movies, news, and, of course, sports.

Despite Barstool’s global reach, its origins trace back to Massachusetts. A native of Swampscott, Portnoy established the company in Milton in 2003. Initially focused on Boston sports, the now entirely digital media company has evolved into a global brand.

The frontman of the company has consistently followed his own path, refusing to compromise on his business approach, earning him admiration from some and disdain from others.

Portnoy maintains a public list of his adversaries, regularly updating it to include media outlets, current and former Barstool employees, well-known athletes, and even venues he has had past issues with.

Recently, Portnoy added a new entry to this list. A highlight of the site is Portnoy’s pizza reviews, where he visits local pizza places during his travels and provides live reviews on the street, famously using the catchphrase, “One Bite, Everyone Knows the Rules.”

Over a month ago, in Boston, the owner of a pizzeria in the Davis Square area confronted Portnoy during a review. The heated exchange, caught on tape, involved the owner expressing dissatisfaction with Portnoy and citing a New York Times article criticizing his business practices and personal life.

Despite Portnoy’s dispute and evidence against the allegations, the Times has not issued a formal retraction. Notably, under Portnoy’s leadership, Barstool’s “Barstool Fund” raised over $40 million for small businesses during the pandemic.

The argument escalated with both men exchanging personal verbal attacks and gestures. The review and argument can be viewed below, allowing viewers to form their own opinions. Ultimately, when Portnoy designates someone as an enemy, he confronts the situation head-on, often concluding with a harsh critique of the business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente)

Portnoy, branding Dragon Pizza in Somerville, Massachusetts, as “the worst pizza place in America,” has drawn attention to the owner, with social media posts reflecting the increased publicity.