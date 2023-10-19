Dashcam Video Reveals Tragic Shooting of Wrongfully Convicted Black Man in Georgia Traffic Stop

Breaking news has unveiled dashcam footage depicting a tragic incident involving a Georgia deputy fatally shooting a Black man who had been wrongfully convicted during a traffic stop. The video records the intensifying confrontation that ultimately resulted in the tragic outcome. Viewer discretion is strongly advised due to the graphic nature of the material.
Here are the key points from the incident:
- Leonard Allen Cure, an African American man who had endured a wrongful conviction and spent more than 16 years in prison, was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia during a routine traffic stop.
- The encounter was captured on dashcam footage, which was made public by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
- The video portrays Cure being pulled over for speeding and reckless driving, leading to a confrontation between him and the deputy.
- Cure resisted arrest and exhibited violent behavior, prompting the deputy to employ a stun gun, and baton, and eventually resort to the use of a firearm.
- Cure’s family and legal representatives assert that the situation escalated unnecessarily and are demanding justice, alleging that racial considerations may have played a role in the use of force.