Danielle Pinnock’s Heartwarming Vow Renewal with Husband Jack Wallace

Danielle Pinnock, known for her role in “Ghosts,” recently celebrated a special milestone with her husband, Jack Wallace. On April 8, they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oaks Lakeside in Encino, California, marking their 10-year wedding anniversary. This event was a joyful redo of their first wedding, which took place in less than ideal circumstances.

A Vow Renewal Rooted in Resilience

Pinnock and Wallace’s original wedding in 2013 was far from traditional. The night before their big day, Pinnock’s mother, Joan, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the ICU in a New Jersey hospital. Despite the challenging circumstances, the couple decided to proceed with their nuptials at Joan’s bedside. Pinnock recalls, “It was so emotional. My mom was alert and present. It felt like a scene straight out of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.'”

Overcoming Adversity Together

After exchanging vows in the hospital, the newlyweds joined their 350 guests at Christ Church in Montclair and later celebrated at The Castle at Skylands Manor. Pinnock emphasizes how their challenging start strengthened their bond. “We were dancing and drinking, celebrating that my mom was alive and our nuptials. That wedding showed me we could handle the biggest hardships right from the start.”

A Decade of Dreams Fulfilled

Reflecting on their journey, Pinnock feels grateful for the decade they’ve spent together. “In these ten years, all of our dreams have come true. My mom is alive and well,” she says. Pinnock and Wallace wanted their vow renewal to be a tribute to Joan and a celebration of their perseverance, especially through recent global hardships.

Intimate and Meaningful Celebration

The vow renewal ceremony was designed to be a meaningful and personal celebration. Pinnock walked down the aisle with her mother to the tune of “Is This Love” by Bob Marley, a tribute to her late father’s favorite artist. The event was carefully curated to reflect the couple’s journey and shared experiences.

A Celebration of Love and Family

Pinnock wore a La Curve by Beccar gown from Della Curva, a size-inclusive boutique in Los Angeles, and accessorized with a purse and sunglasses by Brandon Blackwood. The ceremony was planned by Cory LaNora, with florals by Designs by Four Seasons Flowers. Their menu included Jamaican ackee and saltfish, vegan frittatas, and wine from Brown Estate, a Black-owned winery. Dessert and party favors were provided by Susie Cakes, Luella’s Popcorn, and Alberts Petite Sweets.

Cherished Moments with Loved Ones

The event was attended by Pinnock’s “Ghosts” co-stars, including Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Pinnock expressed her excitement before the event, saying, “This is the do-over we deserve. I love this man so much, and I’m thrilled to celebrate with our friends and family. It’s going to be amazing.”

Conclusion: A Testament to Enduring Love

Danielle Pinnock and Jack Wallace’s vow renewal was a beautiful testament to their enduring love and resilience. From their unconventional hospital wedding to a decade of shared dreams and challenges, their journey underscores the power of love and commitment.

