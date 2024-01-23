Discover the 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, a city known for its vibrant history and culture, grapples with crime and violence. According to the latest FBI data, the city’s crime rate surpasses the national average by 156.06%. Certain neighborhoods are particularly prone to criminal activities. In this article, we will examine the top five high-crime areas in San Antonio, based on the number and severity of reported crimes in 2023.

1. Dellcrest Forrest

Situated in the southeast part of San Antonio, near the intersection of I-10 and I-410, Dellcrest Forrest is home to approximately 2,500 residents, predominantly low-income and African American. This neighborhood holds the highest crime rate in San Antonio, registering 11,837 crimes per 100,000 residents. Common crimes include burglary, theft, and assault. Dellcrest Forrest also grapples with issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inadequate education.

2. Skyline Park

Found in the northeast part of San Antonio, near the intersection of I-35 and Loop 1604, Skyline Park houses around 3,000 residents, mainly Hispanic and low-income. With the second-highest crime rate in San Antonio, reaching 10,927 crimes per 100,000 residents, the neighborhood faces prevalent issues such as theft, burglary, and robbery. Challenges like drug abuse, gang activity, and a lack of public services add to the community’s struggles.

3. Eastgate

Located in the eastern part of San Antonio, near the intersection of I-10 and I-410, Eastgate accommodates about 5,000 residents, predominantly Hispanic and low-income. Ranking third in San Antonio’s crime rate, Eastgate reports 10,123 crimes per 100,000 residents, with common offenses including theft, burglary, and assault. The neighborhood also contends with problems like homelessness, prostitution, and vandalism.

4. Wheatley Heights

In the eastern part of San Antonio, near the intersection of I-10 and I-37, Wheatley Heights hosts approximately 6,000 residents, mostly African American and low-income. This neighborhood holds the fourth-highest crime rate in San Antonio, recording 9,876 crimes per 100,000 residents. Common crimes involve theft, burglary, and robbery. Wheatley Heights also faces challenges such as unemployment, illiteracy, and poor health.

5. Thompson Community

Situated in the southwest part of San Antonio, near the intersection of I-35 and I-410, Thompson Community comprises around 4,000 residents, mostly Hispanic and low-income. Ranking fifth in San Antonio’s crime rate, the neighborhood reports 9,456 crimes per 100,000 residents, with prevalent crimes including theft, burglary, and assault. Thompson Community also encounters challenges like domestic violence, alcoholism, and a lack of transportation.

READ MORE

Discover the 3 Most Devastating Bridge Collapses in South Carolina