Custody dispute may have led to gun confrontation at San Antonio Zoo, SAPD says

A man was arrested after pulling a gun and following another man and a child at the San Antonio Zoo over the weekend, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded around 4:50 p.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of North. St. Mary’s Street for a disturbance.

There, SAPD said 27-year-old Taje Brandenburg was detained, and officers found a gun on him

According to a preliminary police report, a man had taken his child away from a family member and attempted to leave the zoo property.

Brandenburg, who SAPD says in the report was a friend of the family, then pulled a gun and “confronted” the man.

The other man returned the child and left; however, Brandenburg followed him while still pointing the gun, according to the report.

No one was injured, and no shots were fired, police said.

Brandenburg was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report stated.

Bexar County court records show Brandenburg is charged with a second count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of child endangerment.

Police believe the dispute may have stemmed from a child custody battle, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT Sunday.

Read also: