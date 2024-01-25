Discover the 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, the largest city and capital of Arizona, is renowned for its sunny weather, desert landscapes, and cultural offerings. However, like any major city, Phoenix faces issues of crime and violence. In 2019, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data, Phoenix had a violent crime rate of 678.1 per 100,000 residents, surpassing the national average of 366.7.

Crime rates vary across different parts of the city, with some neighborhoods experiencing higher criminal activity. According to the NeighborhoodScout website, which provides crime statistics and maps for U.S. neighborhoods, the following are the five most dangerous neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona:

5. Central City

Situated in downtown Phoenix, Central City is a hub for businesses, government offices, and cultural venues. However, it is also known for a high incidence of crime, particularly property crime.

Central City has a violent crime rate of 13.63 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 81.32 per 1,000 residents, both exceeding city and national averages. The likelihood of being a victim of violent or property crime in Central City is 1 in 73.

4. Alahambra

Alahambra, a large and diverse neighborhood in northwest Phoenix with a population exceeding 127,000, is one of the city’s crime-ridden areas. It has a violent crime rate of 14.12 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 49.02 per 1,000 residents. The chances of falling victim to violent or property crime in Alahambra are 1 in 61.

3. Encanto

Located in central Phoenix, Encanto is a historic neighborhood known for its parks, golf courses, and historic homes. However, it is also troubled by crime, particularly violent crime.

Encanto has a violent crime rate of 15.19 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 56.41 per 1,000 residents. The likelihood of becoming a victim of violent or property crime in Encanto is 1 in 54.

2. South Mountain

South Mountain, a sprawling neighborhood in south Phoenix named after the adjacent mountain range, is notorious for crime, especially violent crime.

South Mountain has a violent crime rate of 16.55 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 51.35 per 1,000 residents. The chances of being a victim of violent or property crime in South Mountain are 1 in 49.

1. Maryvale

Ranked as the most dangerous neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona, Maryvale is a large and densely populated area in west Phoenix, home to over 208,000 residents. It is a hotspot for crime, particularly violent crime.

Maryvale has a violent crime rate of 19.87 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 60.38 per 1,000 residents. The likelihood of becoming a victim of violent or property crime in Maryvale is 1 in 41.

Conclusion

Phoenix, Arizona, stands as a vibrant and diverse city with numerous attractions and amenities. Despite its high crime rate, residents and visitors can make informed decisions about where to live, work, or visit by considering the crime statistics and maps of each neighborhood. Stay safe and enjoy the city!