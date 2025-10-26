Crews continue to work on scaffolding, leaving East Commerce St. closed amid busy weekend downtown

Crews continued work at a downtown construction site, more than 24 hours after scaffolding had been identified as “weakened.”

Tourists said they were concerned about traffic and safety near the building after scaffolding began to buckle early Friday afternoon.

“It’s a little bit scary,” tourist Josh Wells said.

Commerce Street between Soledad and North Flores streets has been closed since Friday as crews deconstructed the scaffold from top to bottom.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he expects all of the scaffolding will need to be taken down.

“The construction company was here,” McManus said, “and I suspect that they’ve secured everything until they get it all taken down.”

The closure of a prominent downtown road occurred at the same time as a busy weekend in San Antonio, with the city hosting Paul McCartney at the Alamodome and Muertos Fest at Hemisfair.

In total, more than 100,000 people are expected in downtown San Antonio.

“It’s very inconvenient and especially when you’re driving and you’re trying to take a turn, they’re not letting you go that way either,” tourist Abigail Medina said. “It’s just, it’s frustrating.”

McManus said officers will remain in the area to direct traffic and ensure the safety of everyone downtown.

“We’ve got the street blocked off,” McManus said. “If they’re not anywhere near it, they don’t have anything to worry about.”

Read also: