CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend

Cutting back on electricity use this weekend will not only help protect the power grid but also keep your electric bills from climbing.

With below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive this weekend, Texas officials and agencies are preparing for potential icy conditions in San Antonio.

CPS Energy spokesperson Milady Nacir recommended keeping thermostats at 68 degrees because that’s the optimal temperature to ensure the heating system is running efficiently.

“One of the other things that we ask our community is to check for drafts inside your home. Maybe along your windows, cover those drafts; maybe along the doorways, cover them as well, because you want to keep the warm air inside your house,” Nacir said.

Nacir told KSAT 12 winter demand typically spikes in the early morning as people prepare for work and again in the early evening. She says practicing conservation during “yellow” days is important.

CPS Energy uses a color-coded conservation system — including “green” and “yellow” days — to indicate grid conditions and recommend actions customers can take.

The conservation levels and daily guidance are posted on CPS Energy‘s website, which updates daily with the latest information on the grid’s conditions.

On “green” days, CPS Energy says conditions are normal.

If the system shifts to a “yellow” day, customers are encouraged to reduce electricity use, particularly from high-energy appliances. That includes delaying use of ovens, washers and dryers when possible.

Temperatures are expected to drop from near-70 degrees on Friday afternoon to near-freezing by Saturday morning, followed by cold rain, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

“We prepared our plants. We prepared our people. We have enough energy supply, but we’re still asking for conservation. Why? Because it helps save money on your bills,” Nacir said.

