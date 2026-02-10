Council approves $8.6M grant submission to support southwest greenway trail expansion

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The San Antonio City Council has taken a major step toward expanding outdoor connectivity on the city’s Southwest Side by approving the submission of a grant application totaling up to $8.6 million in state funding.

The request, if awarded, would support critical infrastructure improvements as part of the southern Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail expansion. This project, known as the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail expansion, will provide new recreational opportunities for the surrounding communities.

The grant application will be submitted to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) through the Off-System Grade Separation State Fund Program. Acceptance of the funds would require a local cash match of up to 10% of total project costs. This financial step is crucial for the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail expansion moving forward.

Grant targets key rail crossing at Leon Creek

One of the primary projects included in the application is the construction of a Union Pacific Railroad crossing at Leon Creek near Quintana Road, located in District 4.

The project is estimated at $677,940 and supports the voter-approved 2015 Sales Tax Venue Project, which focuses on extending the Leon Creek Greenway from Quintana Road to I-35.

If funded, the rail crossing would complement ongoing trail improvements connecting the southern end of Pearsall Park to Spicewood Park, a project currently funded by Bexar County.

“After 25 years since the Greenway trail system began, gaps remain in the southwestern sector of San Antonio,” said the District 4 Councilmember. “Seeking funding for this railroad crossing at Leon Creek is a critical step forward in connecting our trails in the Southside. As the city continues to grow south, we must ensure residents across the city have access to green spaces and that we protect our natural areas.”

About the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System

The Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System is a growing network of paved, multi-use creekway trails that connect neighborhoods to parks, schools, and natural spaces across San Antonio. Currently, the system includes more than 103 miles of trails and over 1,700 acres of preserved green space.

Major corridors within the system include Leon Creek, Salado Creek, Westside Creeks, the Medina River, and several tributary creeks that together form one of the most extensive urban trail systems in Texas.

Recent progress in District 4

Trail development continues in District 4. In 2023, the city installed the Camargo Park Trailhead, a 1.9-mile segment of the Leon Creek South Greenway that connects Levi Strauss Park and Rodriguez County Park. Looking ahead, further progress is anticipated with the next phase of the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail expansion.

Additional trailheads serving District 4 residents include:

New Life Trailhead

Pearsall Park

Lackland Corridor Gateway

Medina River Natural Area

Applewhite Trailhead

Looking Ahead

Approval of the grant submission represents a pivotal step toward closing long-standing gaps in the Southwest Side greenway network. If awarded, the funding would enhance safety, improve connectivity, and expand access to outdoor recreation for South and Southwest San Antonio residents — reinforcing the city’s commitment to equitable infrastructure and environmental stewardship.

As San Antonio continues to grow, investments like this help ensure that green spaces and trail access remain a shared community asset for generations to come.

