Cooler mornings but dry week ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FIRE DANGER: Warm, dry weather is raising the risk of wildfires this week

Warm, dry weather is raising the risk of wildfires this week HUMIDITY: Drops as we go into the weekend

Drops as we go into the weekend RINSE & REPEAT: Sun dominates the forecast, with only a slight chance for more clouds early next week

FORECAST

If you were hoping for some rain in San Antonio this week, that’s looking unlikely.

FLORESVILLE PEANUT FESTIVAL

Expect not only some dry roasted peanuts, but also the dry air associated with low humidity. Otherwise, temperatures will remain above average with mornings in the mid 60s and afternoons in the lower 90s.

FIRE DANGER

The latest forecast calls for another dry stretch. Despite recent showers, a lack of rainfall has led to flash drought conditions. Dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy winds through Sunday will increase the wildfire risk.

LONG TERM

If you like consistency, you’re in luck. There will be almost no change through the next week: warm afternoons, clear nights, and no rain. A few models hint at cooler weather arriving later this month, but it’s too early for solid predictions.

