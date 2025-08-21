Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country commits $40 million to new housing fund for people impacted by flooding

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has committed $40 million to a new housing fund to help people displaced by the July 4 floods.

The foundation’s CEO Austin Dickson made the announcement on Thursday afternoon during a news conference along with Gov. Greg Abbott, Hunt ISD Superintendent Luci Harmon and other federal, state and local officials.

“This is more than bricks and lumber,” Dickson said. “It’s about restoring stability, dignity, and hope for families. Whatever home looks like, whether it’s a rebuilt house, a repaired RV, or a safe temporary apartment. This fund will help families get home.”

Dickson said in the first 45 days, the Community Foundation has granted $16 million to more than 50 local nonprofit organizations working directly with flood survivors.

That support has helped:

More than 700 families with emergency assistance

More than 200 small businesses

17 volunteer fire departments

Two public school districts: Hunt and Ingram ISDs

“These grants have paid for things like temporary housing, groceries and food, replacing a car, funeral costs, cleanup expenses, and much-needed counseling,” he said. “Every dollar has helped flood victims stabilize and take that first step forward on the road to recovery.”

The catastrophic Fourth of July floods devastated communities in the Hill Country.

Earlier this month, Kerr County officials named all of the 117 flood victims. Two victims remain missing, officials said.

