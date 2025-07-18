Comfort residents begin to rebuild after losing property in Fourth of July floods

Down a backcountry road in Comfort, Texas, is where you’ll find Woody and Herman Hass.

Woody and Hass live along the same stretch of the Guadalupe River. However, they are experiencing a different aftermath of the floods that killed dozens of people in the Texas Hill Country.

“It would take 35 feet of water to get in my house, so it got up 30 or 34 feet, I’m sure,” Woody said. “That’s when I lost my truck, my motorcycle, my van, my TV, everything under here was gone.”

Thankfully, the community has been there for Woody. Someone even gifted him a new truck to replace his classic Ford.

“A weight off my shoulders having to worry about that,” Woody said. “There are some good folks out here. There are people up that road, they need help, they lost everything.”

Haas, who lives just up the road from Woody, shared with KSAT what he lost in the floods.

“Lost everything, just trying to salvage what little bit we have,” Haas said. “We just barely had time to get out. Jumped in the truck and hauled ass.”

As the water receded, cleanup efforts began. For Hass, though, after cleaning up, he began his mission to start over.

“Just finally got the water working,” Haas said. “Gonna need new furniture, just keep patching up everything, and start getting appliances and beds and everything. Get the water back on and the sinks hooked back up. It’s gonna be a process.”

“Mainly just need some money and stuff to get all the new stuff together,” Haas said.

