Colorado Driver’s License Renewal for Seniors: Essential Information

Colorado’s growing senior population means more older drivers on the road, making it crucial for seniors and their families to understand the state’s driver’s license renewal process, especially as it relates to age-specific requirements and safety considerations. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what seniors in Colorado need to know about renewing their driver’s licenses.

Renewal Frequency and Eligibility

All Colorado drivers aged 21 and older—including seniors—must renew their driver’s license every five years2.

Licenses can be renewed any time before expiration and up to one year after. If your license has been expired for more than a year, you must renew in person, pass a written test, obtain an instruction permit, and pass a driving skills test.

Renewal Methods

Seniors have several options for renewing their driver’s license:

Online Renewal: Available to most seniors, including those 66 and older, through myDMV.Colorado.gov or the myColorado app. Seniors aged 80 and above must upload a signed statement (Form DR 2498) from an optometrist or ophthalmologist, confirming an eye exam within the last six months and reporting the results. Seniors aged 21 to 79 renewing online must attest that they have had an eye exam within the past year, but do not need to upload documentation—self-attestation during the online process is sufficient.

Mail-In Renewal: Some seniors may be eligible to renew by mail if they receive a renewal notice indicating eligibility. Requirements are similar to online renewal, including the vision exam attestation or documentation.

In-Person Renewal: Required if your license has been expired for more than a year, if you need to add or remove a corrective lens restriction, or if you have changes such as a name change or unresolved driving record issues. All in-person renewals require a vision screening at the DMV office.



Documentation Required

To renew your Colorado driver’s license, you’ll need:

Current driver’s license

Proof of identity (e.g., birth certificate, passport)

Proof of Social Security number (e.g., Social Security card, W-2)

Proof of Colorado residency (e.g., utility bill, lease agreement)

If your name has changed or your immigration status has changed, additional documentation may be required.

Vision Requirements

Ages 21–79: Must attest to having had an eye exam within the last year when renewing online or by mail.

Must attest to having had an eye exam within the last year when renewing online or by mail. Ages 80 and older: Must submit a signed form from an optometrist or ophthalmologist confirming an eye exam within the last six months and the results, whether renewing online or by mail.

Must submit a signed form from an optometrist or ophthalmologist confirming an eye exam within the last six months and the results, whether renewing online or by mail. In-person renewals: All ages must pass a vision screening at the DMV office.

Testing and Safety Concerns

There is no automatic requirement for seniors to retake the written or driving test based solely on age.

However, if the DMV receives a report of possible impairment from family, law enforcement, or a medical professional, it can require a re-examination, which may include vision, written, and/or road tests.

If you fail the vision or written test, your driving privileges may be revoked. If you fail the road test, you may be eligible for a temporary permit and have 60 days to retake the test.

Special Considerations

Seniors concerned about their own or a relative’s ability to drive safely can request a re-examination through the DMV.

Immediate family, law enforcement, and medical professionals can submit such requests, which are confidential but can be disclosed to the driver upon request.

Senior License Renewal Requirements

Age Group Online Renewal Vision Requirement Documentation Needed In-Person Test Required? 21–79 Yes Attest to eye exam within 1 year No upload needed Only if flagged 80+ Yes Eye exam within 6 months, upload form Signed DR 2498 form required Only if flagged Expired >1 year No Vision test at DMV All standard docs Yes

Key Takeaways

Colorado seniors can renew their licenses online, by mail, or in person, with special vision requirements for those 80 and older.

No automatic written or road tests are required based on age, but the DMV can mandate re-examination if safety concerns arise.

Staying proactive about eye health and ensuring all documentation is current will help make the renewal process smooth and efficient.

For the latest forms and detailed instructions, visit the Colorado DMV website or contact your local DMV office.

Sources