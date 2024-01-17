This is the Cheapest City of New Hampshire to Live in

New Hampshire boasts numerous attractions, including picturesque mountains, lakes, forests, historical landmarks, cultural events, and educational opportunities. Despite its allure, living in the Granite State can be costly, with a median home price of $350,000 and a median household income of $77,933. For those seeking affordability in New Hampshire, Berlin emerges as the most economical city, according to HomeSnacks.

Why Berlin is New Hampshire’s Most Affordable City

Situated in the northern part of the state, near the Maine and Canada borders, Berlin accommodates around 10,000 residents. Notably, the city’s median home price is $92,300, less than one-third of the state average. With a home price to income ratio of 2.35, the lowest in the state, Berlin stands out as a remarkably affordable living option. The average property tax in Berlin is $2,183, significantly lower than the state average of $5,701. Despite a median household income below the state average at $39,130, it still proves sufficient to cover the city’s low cost of living.

What Berlin Offers

While Berlin is budget-friendly, it certainly isn’t lacking in excitement. Influenced by French Canadian and German heritage, the city boasts a rich history and culture. Initially an industrial hub for paper, pulp, and textiles, Berlin has diversified its economy to include healthcare, education, and tourism. Surrounded by natural beauty along the Androscoggin River and near the White Mountain National Forest, the city offers diverse outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, and ATV riding. Key attractions in and around Berlin include:

Berlin and Coos County Historical Society Museum: Showcasing artifacts and exhibits related to the city and region’s history.

Northern Forest Heritage Park: Preserving the history and culture of the logging industry and river drivers.

Preserving the history and culture of the logging industry and river drivers. Service Credit Union Heritage Park : Hosting concerts, festivals, and events throughout the year.

: Hosting concerts, festivals, and events throughout the year. Jericho Mountain State Park : Providing trails for ATV, snowmobile, and mountain bike enthusiasts, along with camping, picnicking, and wildlife viewing.

: Providing trails for ATV, snowmobile, and mountain bike enthusiasts, along with camping, picnicking, and wildlife viewing. Mount Washington Auto Road: Enabling drivers to ascend to the Northeast’s highest peak, offering spectacular views and weather conditions.

Conclusion

For those seeking an affordable yet captivating place to live in New Hampshire, Berlin, the state’s cheapest city, is a compelling option. With a low home price to income ratio, minimal property tax, and overall low cost of living, Berlin is an appealing choice for budget-conscious homebuyers. The city further entices with a diverse array of attractions and activities, ranging from museums and parks to trails and mountains. While Berlin may be New Hampshire’s most economical city, it also stands out as one of the most interesting and enjoyable.

