Chaos in California Mini Bikers Attack Leaves Motorcyclist Hospitalized

A motorcycle rider in Southern California was taken to the hospital with major injuries after getting into an accident with a group of minibikes. The mini bikers were known for breaking the law all the time, and they were causing trouble in the Antelope Valley, which is near Los Angeles when the event happened.

Things like this make our blood boil. The minibikers were going the wrong way to avoid traffic and hit the victim while he was riding his Harley-Davidson along a road.

The minibikers hit and ran over the man, but they didn’t stop to see if he was okay. We wouldn’t expect better behavior from little punks who ride mini bikes because they like to take over store parking lots and scare anyone who gets in the way of their burnouts, drifting, and spins.

It’s still wrong to see someone hurt so badly that he can’t even talk because these kids don’t want to follow the rules.

Not only was the victim’s girlfriend angry that the minibikers left her boyfriend lying in the road after badly hurting him, but she was also angry at the police. She says that she and other people in the neighborhood have called the cops on the minibikers many times before, but nothing seems to have happened.

People riding bikes and minibikes in groups that act like old-school motorbike gangs have been a problem. They will take over streets, parking lots, and any other place they want, attacking and hurting people badly sometimes.

And they can ride however they want. They won’t stop for police, and their cars aren’t even registered. There is a real problem.

“What are police, lawmakers, city/county leaders, etc. going to do about this?” is the big question. It’s not going away on its own, and more innocent people are getting hurt while it lasts.