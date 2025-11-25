Buckle up! A nice Thanksgiving, but an active extended forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NEAR-RECORD HIGH TODAY: Temperatures will be near records this afternoon

Temperatures will be near records this afternoon COLD FRONT SUNRISE WEDNESDAY: Gusty winds of up to 35 mph, much cooler

Gusty winds of up to 35 mph, much cooler NICE THANKSGIVING: Comfortable & sunny, highs in the 60s

Comfortable & sunny, highs in the 60s ACTIVE PATTERN: By late Friday into the weekend, rain returns to the forecast

FORECAST

TODAY

Despite a cool morning, temperatures will spike this afternoon, reaching into the mid-80s. The record for today is 86° set in 1942. Currently we are forecasting a high of 84° in San Antonio.

COLD FRONT EARLY TOMORROW

Don’t get used to the warmth. A cold front sweeps through early tomorrow, bringing cooler weather and gusty winds for the first half of Wednesday. Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible. Temperatures on Wednesday will be 15-20 degrees cooler. It’ll stay sunny.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving could be the nicest day of our entire forecast. We are calling for sunny skies and highs near 70. Picture perfect!

FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Clouds quickly fill in on Friday and by Saturday, we’ll have rain chances returning to the forecast. Temperatures will be very tricky, as a front will try to sweep across the area by Sunday. In addition, an upper level low will help to generate showers and even a few storms. This *could* impact travel this weekend.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS