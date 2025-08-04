Broken line of showers & storms approaching the area

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BROKEN LINE APPROACHING: Heaviest rainfall will be east of San Antonio

Heaviest rainfall will be east of San Antonio QUICK DOWNPOURS: Brief heavy rain, odds at (30%)

Brief heavy rain, odds at (30%) STRONG STORM POSSIBLE EAST OF I-35: Gusty winds would be the main threat

FORECAST

We are quietly putting together a significant stretch of triple digit heat. Thankfully, it’s it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t get there today. That’s thanks to some southward moving storms.

BROKEN LINE OF RAIN

A broken line of showers and storms has traveled all the way from north Texas and is approaching the area. The strongest part of this system is east of San Antonio. Still, some brief downpours are possible here in town over the next few hours (11am-2pm). Due to cloud cover and an outflow boundary, cooler temperatures are expected today.

TRIPLE DIGIT STREAK

Should we not get to 100°, there are high odds we’ll get there several days this week. The heat high will exert its influence over Texas starting Tuesday, keeping the pattern quiet and hot through the weekend.

TROPICS

Tropical activity has picked up significantly in the Atlantic. As of now, there is no threat to Texas with any of the tropical waves or storms. We’ll keep you updated.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS