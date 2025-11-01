Brief, afternoon T-shower is possible

WATCH LIVE RADAR ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- 30% CHANCE SATURDAY: A brief, afternoon shower is possible
- SUNDAY: Nearly perfect! Sunny, low humidity, comfortable
- THIS WEEK: Rain-free. Slightly warmer
FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
A weak cool front will approach. So, you’ll notice increasing clouds. There will be enough moisture out there to squeeze a showers and thunderstorms out of the clouds.
By Sunday, it’ll be chilly. Expect a morning in the upper-40s. Totally sunny and comfortable with low humidity. The high will be in the low- to mid-70s. Perfect!!
THIS WEEK
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour! Starting Sunday the sun will rise and set an hour earlier! No rain expected. It’ll simply be sunny and gradually warmer each day.
