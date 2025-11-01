Brief, afternoon T-shower is possible

WATCH LIVE RADAR ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

30% CHANCE SATURDAY: A brief, afternoon shower is possible

A brief, afternoon shower is possible SUNDAY: Nearly perfect! Sunny, low humidity, comfortable

Nearly perfect! Sunny, low humidity, comfortable THIS WEEK: Rain-free. Slightly warmer

FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND

A weak cool front will approach. So, you’ll notice increasing clouds. There will be enough moisture out there to squeeze a showers and thunderstorms out of the clouds.

By Sunday, it’ll be chilly. Expect a morning in the upper-40s. Totally sunny and comfortable with low humidity. The high will be in the low- to mid-70s. Perfect!!

THIS WEEK

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour! Starting Sunday the sun will rise and set an hour earlier! No rain expected. It’ll simply be sunny and gradually warmer each day.

