Brennan Bears’ championship hopes end in 65-52 loss

The Brennan Bears tried to make history on Saturday night when they took on the Panthers of North Crowley.

The Panthers struck first in the opening quarter. Crowley’s Kameron Price found Trey Hall, who downed the mid-range jumper to put the Panthers up 2-0.

The Bears answered back. Isaiah Ward kept the play alive, and Jacob Padilla capped the possession with a jumper on the block to tie the game at 2-2.

Still in the first quarter, Panthers’ Isaak Hayes found space inside the paint and got through Brennan’s height for the bucket.

The Bears couldn’t pull out the win, but it was still one heck of a season. The Panthers won 65-52, a heartbreaking loss for the Bears.

“The past four years, we’ve gotten far every single time, and we never gave up,” said Donavon Criss, senior guard for the Bears.

Isaiah Ward, senior center for the Bears, added, “We wanted to bring a championship to the city ever since we got here,” said