Brazen Watch Heist at King of Prussia Mall Sparks Manhunt: Can You Identify the Thief?

The police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying an individual who is alleged to have taken a watch with a value exceeding $43,000 from a store situated in the King of Prussia Mall during the previous month.

According to the Upper Merion Township police, on the evening of September 30th, a man entered the Breitling store within the mall, just prior to 7:40 p.m. The individual in question expressed interest in a specific watch, and while the store employee was showcasing it, the man swiftly departed the store with the watch.

He was last observed running through the mall in the direction of Nordstrom, as reported by the police. Authorities have released photographs depicting the man wearing a black jacket, a white t-shirt, black pants in a jogger style, and a black baseball cap.

The watch in question is identified as a gold Breitling Super Chronomat B01 44, valued at $43,500.

Anyone possessing information regarding the identity of this individual is kindly requested to contact the Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232 or to provide a tip via email at rsmull@umtownship.org.