Boys, Ages 12 and 13, Charged in Armed Carjacking on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Two boys, just 12 and 13 years old, have been arrested and charged after allegedly carjacking a couple at gunpoint on the West Side of the city, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Long Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, where the young suspects confronted a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, demanding their vehicle — a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

Juveniles Arrested After Swift Police Response

After the carjacking, officers tracked the stolen car to the 1300 block of North Lamon Avenue, where they were able to quickly recover the vehicle and apprehend both boys without further incident.

Both juveniles are now charged with vehicular hijacking and robbery, according to police.

Due to their ages, additional information is not publicly available — as Illinois law protects juvenile court and police records from disclosure, making it difficult to assess prior criminal history or court proceedings.

“It’s deeply alarming when children this young are involved in violent crime,” said a local community activist who has worked in West Side anti-violence programs. “It reflects a much deeper social issue that can’t be ignored.”

Recent Trend of Youth Violence Raises Concerns

This case adds to a growing number of juvenile-involved violent crimes in Chicago, particularly on the West and South sides. In recent months, police have arrested children as young as 11 years old for crimes ranging from armed robbery to carjackings.

In a May 2025 update, CPD stated that nearly 1 in 5 carjackings so far this year had a suspect under the age of 18. Officials have blamed factors ranging from social media influence and gang recruitment to lack of youth programs and family support in vulnerable neighborhoods.

Calls for Reform and Support Programs

The arrests reignite ongoing debates about how best to respond to the surge in youth crime without relying solely on incarceration. Community leaders have called for more:

After-school programs

Job opportunities for teens

Mentorship and intervention efforts

But many say the system is still underfunded and overwhelmed.

Chicago Public Schools and the city’s Office of Violence Prevention have launched new initiatives in 2024 and 2025 aimed at intervening before youths commit serious crimes, though the results have been mixed so far.

