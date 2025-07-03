Body found in San Antonio River near popular River Walk area identified

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found dead on Monday in the San Antonio River.

The office identified the man as Zion Cook, 21.

San Antonio police officers said they learned about the body, which was later identified as Cook, when a passerby found him shortly after noon on Monday in the 100 block of Villita Street near Main Plaza.

It is unclear how long Cook had been in the San Antonio River. Police said there were no apparent signs of trauma on Cook’s body.

A family friend of Cook spoke with KSAT on Wednesday night and said that his family is understandably in shock.

Cook was pursuing an architecture degree, the family member said.

KSAT spoke with residents near where Cook’s body was found on Monday, who said they have seen accidents occur along the river before.

“It’s pretty scary,” an unidentified resident said. “As murky as (the river) is already, you don’t know what’s going on down there.”

Cook was also a student-athlete at Roosevelt High School, according to Carl D. Lee, head boys basketball coach at the school.

Cook emailed the following statement to KSAT early Thursday morning.

“Zion was a tremendous student-athlete who participated in multiple sports, including basketball and Track. He was well liked by his peers, loved by his friends, and very respectful to anyone he interacted with. I will always remember is his smile and personality. It’s been a difficult year for many of us associated with the Roosevelt community. In the past year, we have lost several current and former students to tragic incidents, but those tragic events only brings everyone in our community closer together. I am truly blessed to be at a school and in a community that embraces their own, even after they graduate and move on. Thanks to everyone who shared social media posts and helped search for Zion. I also want to send my love and prayers to his family and friends during these difficult times.” Carl D. Lee, head boys basketball coach at Roosevelt High School

The SAPD Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation into Cook’s death.

The medical examiner’s office also said Wednesday that it is investigating Cook’s cause and manner of death.

