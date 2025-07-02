Blue Line Stabbing Suspect Tried to Flee on Mall Shuttle, Police Say

CHICAGO — The man accused of fatally stabbing a fellow passenger on a CTA Blue Line train last week allegedly attempted to flee by boarding a nearby shopping mall shuttle before being caught by police, authorities confirmed.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 66-year-old Lawrence Strother is facing serious charges after the violent altercation that occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, on a train headed inbound between O’Hare and Rosemont.

Victim Identified, Stabbing Occurred During Argument

Authorities say Strother and 42-year-old Jason Rowinski were involved in a verbal dispute while on the train. Witnesses stated the argument escalated quickly, leading Strother to allegedly stab Rowinski once in the left knee.

Rowinski was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead within 30 minutes of the incident. The stab wound, although in the leg, proved fatal.

Attempted Escape Thwarted by Rosemont Police

After the stabbing, Strother exited the train at the Rosemont Blue Line station and attempted to blend in with shoppers by boarding a nearby mall shuttle bus. But his attempt at fleeing the scene was short-lived.

Thanks to swift response by Rosemont police, Strother was located and detained. Officers recorded a bodycam confession during the arrest, which has now been turned over to the Chicago Police Department.

He was transferred into CPD custody at the Rosemont Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing.

Shocking Violence on Chicago’s Transit

This incident marks yet another act of violence on the city’s transit system, which has drawn growing concern among residents and lawmakers alike. With ongoing safety concerns surrounding the CTA system, transit violence has become a focal point for public safety debates in recent months.

While police have not confirmed the motive behind the altercation, the case has already reignited discussions around mental health support, transit security, and resources for vulnerable populations using public transportation.

